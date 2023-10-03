Majors was arrested earlier this year in March and was subsequently charged with assault and harassment following an alleged altercation with a woman in a New York apartment.

A representative for Majors denied the allegations.

“He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Speaking about whether Majors' arrest impacted the production of Loki season 2 at all, executive producer Kevin Wright said in an interview with Variety: "No. This is maybe — not maybe — this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography.

"The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It’s very much what’s on screen on Disney Plus."

Jonathan Majors in Loki. Disney Plus, Chuck Zlotnick, Marvel Studios Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios

Seeing as Marvel usually does additional photography on all of its titles, Wright was also asked about whether there was any conversation about making changes to the show.

He said: "No. And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

Majors' trial is set to begin on 25th October after some delays.

As for who else is set to star in the upcoming season of Loki, new additions include Game of Thrones's Kate Dickie, Silent Witness's Liz Carr, and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan as new TVA employee Ouroboros.

A number of Loki season 1 cast are set to reprise their role alongside Hiddleston and Majors, including Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer.

According to the synopsis for the new series: "Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

"Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

