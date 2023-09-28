Well now, Netflix has confirmed that the series will be back for more, posting an ominous clip of a Joker card on Twitter (which has recently rebranded as X), writing: "You may draw another card. Alice in Borderland will return for Season 3!"

The clip is, of course, a reference to the character who appears in the manga book series of the same name which the Netflix show is based on.

Understood to be a ferryman between the world of the living and the afterlife (the "borderland", of course, being in between), in the manga, the Joker brings Arisu back to the real world at the end.

Season 2 ended on an eerie note, with it zoning in on a close up of the Joker card, and so while we don't know exactly what we can expect in season 3, we're sure it'll be full of the same exhilarating twists and turns that have won over fans so far.

According to the official release announcing the news, Netflix have said that both Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya will be reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in season 3.

Fans can look forward to: "Witnessing the evolution of their characters in the ever-dangerous landscape of Borderland. Shinsuke Sato's continued direction will also ensure that the series maintains its trademark intensity and cinematic excellence."

Well, what can fans expect in season 3?

According to Netflix: "For now, the Joker card has appeared, declaring the triumphant return of Alice in Borderland. Fans can expect nothing short of an adrenaline-fuelled rollercoaster ride as the series continues to explore profound themes of humanity, sacrifice, and the pursuit of a meaningful existence."

The series is of course based on the manga by Haro Aso and follows the story of Arisu (Yamazaki) after he is transported to a parallel universe in which he has to play and win games to remain alive. The games are divided into four categories represented by suits on a deck of playing cards, making for some very tense and dramatic moments.

Alice in Borderland seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix.

