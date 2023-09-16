However, it appears that things were kept fairly light during filming, with Heartstopper cast members never far from a giggle, even at the most awkward moments.

We see Locke and Connor barely hold it together as they pose for their prom photo – complete with bubble machine – while co-star Yasmin Finney (who plays Elle Argent) cracked up during an intimate scene with William Gao (Tao Xu).

You can find the Heartstopper season 2 blooper reel below for your viewing pleasure:

The second season of Heartstopper released in August 2023 to positive reviews from critics, with RadioTimes.com declaring it an improvement on the first.

In addition to following the ups and downs in Nick and Charlie's relationship, the latest episodes also found more time for supporting characters Elle, Tao, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

The season 2 ending left the main couple on the cusp of a major milestone in their relationship, with a recent season 3 tease hinting at what the outcome might be.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Due to the show being a UK-based production, Heartstopper is able to continue despite the current Hollywood strikes, which have resulted in many other Netflix originals screeching to a halt.

There is no release date for Heartstopper season 3 just yet, but it's quite possible the episodes will launch next summer, following the pattern of the previous two editions – this blooper reel will have to tide us over until then.

More like this

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.