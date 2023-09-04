The title may not be a surprise for fans, given how season 2 ended off. The finale saw Nick confess that he loves Charlie's hair and his eyes, but struggle to fully make that ultimate declaration of love.

Meanwhile, Charlie typed out a message to Nick to tell him that he loves him, but he stopped short of sending it.

Now, it seems that season 3 will pick up off the back of that moment, and may well include the pair telling each other just how strong their feelings are.

Speaking with Netflix Tudum, the show's creator Alice Oseman teased as much, saying: "People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics.

Read more:

"I think [season 2’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other."

Beyond the first episode's title, one other thing we do know about season 3 is that one cast member won't be returning, with Sebastian Croft having confirmed his departure from the show.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Croft said that he and Oseman "both felt strongly" about his character Ben, Charlie's absuive ex-boyfriend, "not having a redemption arc".

The character's final scene in season 2 saw him unsuccessfully attempt to reconcile with Charlie, with Croft saying: "[It was] a really beautiful way of having these two people who have been through a lot — and Ben’s been horrible to Charlie — to have that conversation and explore it on a deeper level than I felt like we got to do in season 1."

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.