Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, the movie revolves around teenager Archie (Heartstopper's Croft), who’s secretly in love with his best friend Amelia (Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran).

When Amelia falls for new American transfer student Billy Walsh (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan), Archie goes to great lengths to sabotage their changes of getting together, but will he destroy his years-long friendship with Amelia in the process?

The film also stars Nick Frost, comedian Guz Khan, Motherland’s Lucy Punch, and newcomer Daisy Jelley.

First-look images from the film were previously released, showing Croft’s lovelorn character covered in spaghetti and chocolate cake, while another image shows Amelia with her make-up smeared.

Sebastian Croft as Archie. Matt Squire/ Amazon Studios

“Archie has always been there to fight Amelia’s battles, laugh at her jokes, whilst constantly striving for her love and affection. Archie has been in love with his best friend for as long as he can remember,” the official synopsis reads.

“Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh, the new American transfer student.

“Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other, but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend at the same time.”

Charithra Chandran as Amelia in How to Date Billy Walsh. Matt Squire/ Amazon Studios

Croft can also be seen in the second season of Heartstopper, which recently landed on Netflix, as Ben Hope, the abusive ex-boyfriend of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

However, Croft will not be returning for Heartstopper season 3, it has been confirmed, after a dramatic season 2 arc ended with Ben unsuccessfully attempting to reconcile with Charlie and revealing that he is leaving Truham Grammar to start over at a new school.

How to Date Billy Walsh will premiere on Prime Video in 2024. Read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

