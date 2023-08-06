The Welsh filmmaker has helmed all 16 episodes of the show to date, chronicling the romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) from their very first meeting.

That isn't the only love story in the show, however, with the relationship between Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) also being explored further in season 2.

Although they suffer some hiccups along the way, their friendship does eventually blossom into something more, with the two of them attending prom as each other's dates in the season finale.

Lyn told RadioTimes.com that he found a particular moment in their journey very moving.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "One of the scenes that really gets me is before prom in episode eight, and Tao has gone around to Elle’s parents' house and Elle’s dad is messing with him and kind of joking – or is he not joking?

‘Make sure you're back on time!’ [he says], and you're really not sure about what he's doing," continued Lyn. "And then Elle walks down the stairs, and she's a vision in her prom dress.

"And then we see Tao’s heart melt, and we see Elle's parents’ heart melt. And they're so proud that their daughter is going to prom with this beautiful man and that life is good."

Yasmin Finney and William Gao in Heartstopper Netflix

He added: "It feels like an incredibly joyous and political and emotional moment all wrapped into one."

Elle and Tao will face another challenge in season 3 as the former moves to a distant art college to study, which could place a restriction on how much they see each other.

However, this being Heartstopper, we're confident things will work out for the best.

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.