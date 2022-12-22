The new season, which is once again based on the manga series of the same name, finds Arisu and Usagi chasing the mystery of 'Borderland' in order to return to their real world, meeting friends, enemies, and the mastermind behind the 'game' along the way, in an effort to return to their real world.

Netflix sci-fi series Alice in Borderland has now returned for its second season, with all eight new episodes now available on the streamer.

With fans already bingeing their way through the new episodes, they will likely already be wondering: will there be a third season of the show and, if there is, when will it be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about Alice in Borderland season 3 on Netflix.

Will there be a third season of Alice in Borderland?

Alice in Borderland season 2 Kumiko Tsuchiya/Netflix

We currently haven't had any official news on a third season of Alice in Borderland, so at the moment the show's future is up in the air.

It has been rumoured that a third season is in the works at Netflix and, given the popularity of the first season, it would certainly make sense. We imagine we'll hear some more concrete news on a potential third season in the coming weeks and months as viewers watch their way through season 2.

When would Alice in Borderland season 3 be released?

Alice in Borderland season 2 Netflix/Kumiko Tsuchiya

It's hard to say just when Alice in Borderland season 3 would be released as it hasn't actually been confirmed just yet. However, we can look at previous seasons of the show for guidance.

The gap between seasons 1 and 2 was almost exactly two years and, given the show's use of special effects and extensive green screen use, we'd imagine it would be tough to get a third season out until 2024 at the earliest.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any further information becomes available.

Alice in Borderland cast: who would be back for season 3?

Alice in Borderland season 2 Netflix/Kumiko Tsuchiya

Without firm confirmation either way as to whether Alice in Borderland will be returning, it's hard to say just who would be back for a third season.

However, we'd certainly expect that the central duo of Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya would be back as Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi respectively, and that most of the central cast from season 2 would also return.

Here's a full list of the major characters from season 2, who could potentially be back for season 3:

Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu

Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi

Nijiro Murakami as Shuntarō Chishiya

Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna

Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi

Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina

Yutaro Watanabe as Kōdai Tatta

Tsuyoshi Abe as Keiichi Kuzuryū

Sho Aoyagi as Morizono Aguni

Riisa Naka as Mira Kano

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Alice in Borderland season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Alice in Borderland just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated if any new footage comes online. For now, you can rewatch the season 2 trailer right here.

Alice in Borderland seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.