Meanwhile, the new image – which was posted alongside the caption, "You’re not ready for the final game" – shows a trio of figures looking out across a vast dystopian metropolis, which includes the presence of a large joker card.

It's already been more than two years since the second season debuted on Netflix in 2022 – which itself arrived two years after the original run – so fans have had to be very patient to see how the events will continue from where they last left off.

Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the series follows a group of young people drawn into a series of deadly games in an eerie, alternate version of Tokyo, and has been a breakout hit for the streaming service.

When the third season was confirmed back in September 2023, Netflix released a statement teasing: "With Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in season 3, fans can look forward to witnessing the evolution of their characters in the ever-dangerous landscape of Borderland.

"Shinsuke Sato's continued direction will also ensure that the series maintains its trademark intensity and cinematic excellence."

At the same time, a 20-second teaser clip was unveiled, which entirely consisted of a rather eerie looking joker card fading into the distance while some extremely unsettling music played in the background.

Alice in Borderland seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

