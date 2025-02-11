Stranger Things creators confirm "rare" good news about season 5
"It is coming this year. We’re definitely on target."
It's been almost three years since fans last took a trip to Hawkins in Stranger Things season 4, but with production now wrapped, and season 5 expected to arrive on Netflix this year, it seems new episodes are tantalisingly close.
Thankfully, the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer have now reaffirmed that a 2025 release date is on the cards - and even suggested we might see the season earlier than they themselves had thought.
Speaking to the audience at SCAD TVfest, as reported by Variety, Ross said: "We’re focused on visual effects sequences right now, which started back in January. It’s going well. We’re actually ahead of schedule, which is rare for us."
Meanwhile, when asked whether the eight episodes will be released all at once, or in two batches like season 4, Matt was uncertain, saying: "We will see. I will say that it is coming this year. We’re definitely on target."
Ross previously revealed that the cast and crew spent a full year filming the new season, meaning they captured "over 650 hours of footage", making it "our biggest and most ambitious season yet".
"It’s like eight blockbuster movies," he teased. "It’s pretty insane."
Meanwhile, his brother Matt added: "At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years."
Of the final days on set, he said: "There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion will translate to the screen."
Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown also spoke about how emotional the end of filming was for the cast, tearfully saying in an Instagram video: "Isn't graduation supposed to bring relief, like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me.
"I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we've created together as a family. I love you. Thank you."
