"I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we've created together as a family. I love you. Thank you."

Brown, who was 12 years old when she started filming Stranger Things, which revolves around a group of friends battling supernatural forces in their small Indiana town, also shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from across her time working on the sci-fi smash hit.

A number of Brown's castmates also shared their own farewells, including Finn Wolfhard, who said that he was still "in shock" after saying goodbye and that he'll miss all of his friends and the characters "terribly".

"When I think of the show, I picture this first photo," he said. "A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what's to come.

"I feel like we're still those people and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today. I hope you'll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year."

Noah Schnapp said that he was "feeling very emotional" after wrapping the final season.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I can't help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I've met and valuable life/career lessons I learned through this decade journey."

Sadie Sink, who joined in season 2 and instantly became a firm favourite with fans, thanked Stranger Things for giving her the "most amazing childhood".

"It brought me to my best friends," she added. "Saying goodbye is so painful, but I leave with memories and love to last a lifetime. I'm eternally grateful"

Season 5 will be released at some point in 2025 and will chart the final battle for Hawkins.

Details are scarce but Netflix has released the final episode titles:

Episode 1 - The Crawl Episode 2 - The Vanishing Of... Episode 3 - The Turnbow Trap Episode 4 - Sorcerer Episode 5 - Shock Jock Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz Episode 7 - The Bridge Episode 8 - The Rightside Up

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, Gaten Matarazzo described it as "huge... one of the biggest seasons of television that I think we've seen very, very long time".

"And I think, a lot of people are saying it could be like a mix of [season] 1 and [season] 4, primarily," he added. "And I think that'd be a cool way of looking at it. But scale-wise, it's through the roof."

As for who might not make it out alive? "Everybody's potentially in danger," said Matarazzo.

"That's kind of what makes this show so exciting, and what I think is going to make this season so exciting."

