Matarazzo was speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview, when he opened up on whether he would be interested in returning for potential spin-offs, or whether he thinks season 5 will be a bookend for him with the character.

He said: "It definitely will be a bookend. I think it will wrap up really nicely. And I don't think Matt Ross will want to approach anything like that for a long time. So if you were to ask me a year from now if I wanted to come back, I'd probably be like, ‘I’m gonna do some other stuff for a bit initially’, but who knows what it's going to be like.

"I would love to see, potentially, if there's a continuation of Dustin after [season] 5, if any of us make it up to that point, I would love to see what would happen, what Dustin would be like as a 30-year-old. And I would love to see at tackling that, it could be a lot of fun."

Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

He continued: "I'd be interested in seeing what their concept would be, but yeah, I’m absolutely open to anything.

"If it's good and it's exciting and other people are excited about doing it, absolutely. I would like to branch off and do some other stuff initially, I think for the next few years at least."

Matarazzo was speaking with RadioTimes.com as he will next be seen in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a four-part series being released on Disney Plus.

That show will see Matarazzo voice the lead role of Sig Greebling, an ordinary nerf-herder who unearths a powerful artefact from a hidden Jedi temple, thrusting him into an adventure in a twisted version of the galaxy, where good guys are bad and the bad guys are good.

Matarazzo said of that series: "It's kind of just like Star Wars fans created an absolute bonkers project, just to have as much fun as possible. And that's exactly what it was filming, and exactly what it's like watching."

Read more from Gaten Matarazzo in our Big RT Interview, which will be available from Friday 13th September.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Empire will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Friday 13th September.

Stranger Things season 5 is coming soon to Netflix. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

