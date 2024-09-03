One of these is Jedi Bob, an obscure character from a 2002 Attack of the Clones Republic Gunship set making his on-screen debut. Although said set had him unnamed at the time, the franchise fandom gave him the name 'Bob', which eventually became official.

Along with an interesting premise and exciting casting news for Luke Skywalker and Jar Jar Binks, the release date for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy should definitely be marked in fans' calendars.

Disney Plus releases LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy on Friday 13th September 2024.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Disney Plus

All four episodes of the series will drop at once, meaning fans won't need to wait between parts to see the complete story of the multi-piece event.

Is there a LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy trailer?

Yes, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy has had two trailers - one being a 59-second teaser announcing the series in May 2024, the other an official two-minute trailer which dropped during August's D23 Expo.

Teaser trailer

The initial teaser trailer just does what you'd expect, introducing an alternate reality story for Star Wars - showing off X-Wings and TIE Fighters, Ewok bounty hunters, and the much-anticipated Darth Jar Jar.

Official trailer

The official trailer goes further by setting up Sig's story, which focuses on how he accidentally rewrote major events in the Star Wars timeline.

Along with showing off more of Jedi Bob, we also get more fun reveals like Admiral Ackbar Clone Troopers and, most importantly, the return of a grizzled Luke Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy cast members

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Disney Plus

While Gaten Matarazzo will be taking his talents from playing Dustin in Netflix's Stranger Things to voice Sig Greebling, the biggest cast members to note in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are Mark Hamill and Ahmed Best - reprising their respective roles as Luke Skywalker and Jar Jar Binks.

Along with new talents like Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, there's a handful of other Star Wars veterans returning as their old characters too.

The LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy cast list we know so far is as follows:

Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob

Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling

Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala

Michael Cusack as Servo

Naomi Ackie as Jannah

Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling

What is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy about?

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Disney Plus

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy starts when Sig Greebling discovers and removes a Jedi artifact called the Cornerstone.

As a result, a new galaxy is created. Not only are the events in the Star Wars universe completely different, but the personalities of heroes and villains have been inverted as well - turning many of the former into the type of baddies they once fought against.

Eventually, Sig and Jedi Bob seek the help of Luke Skywalker - who, while not evil, doesn't seem to know anything of his and his family's legacy with the Force.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will be available to watch on Disney Plus.

