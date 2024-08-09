And while she may have been saved by close friend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), she was left in a comatose state, with doctors apparently unsure if she will ever wake up.

And while we now know Sink will be returning for season 5, there is still no confirmation of exactly how much of a role Max will play in the final run.

In a recent interview with Variety, however, actress Sink and show creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been dropping some cryptic hints about Max's return.

Stranger Things. Netflix

When asked whether the fact that Sink is still shooting is proof that Max makes it out of the coma, Sink simply answered: "They love having me run."

As for what this means, viewers will have to wait to find out, as Sink confirmed that this is "all" she will say on the matter.

It does appear that Max will make her mark in the season, though, as Matt Duffer confirmed: "She’s going to play a part."

Ross Duffer was quick to stop too much being said, however, adding: "But we don’t want to reveal how that’s possible."

Yet Matt Duffer later also said: "We did film a scene the other day with [Sink] that was just absolutely heartbreaking. I don’t know how she hits those notes."

On Stranger Things Day last year, the Duffer brothers released the first line of the script for season 5 on X.

The line read: "Darkness. The sound of cold wind. Groaning trees. And... a child's voice. Singing a familiar song."

Many think that the song being referenced could be Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, which ultimately didn't save Max (Sadie Sink) from succumbing to Vecna, but which could be keeping her alive, should she be in a different dimension.

Could this be the 'running' that Sink was referring to? We'll just have to wait and see...

It's safe to say that Stranger Things fans probably can't wait to find out more! Let's all just hope for a happier run for Max this time around.

