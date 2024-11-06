The sci-fi series will return to Netflix in 2025 with production currently underway for what is a very long season ahead.

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the series, teased earlier this year that the final season is equivalent of "eight movies".

Hawke told Podcrushed that each chapter is "very long" and based on the episode titles, there could be danger ahead of the Hawkins crew.

In a newly-released clip, Netflix unveiled the following:

The Crawl The Vanishing Of The Turnbow Trap Sorcerer Shock Jock Escape From Camazotz The Bridge The Rightside Up

The first episode, titled The Vanishing Of, certainly spells danger for someone as it references the season 1 episode, The Vanishing of Will Byers. In the clip, there appears to be a redacted name beneath the title, suggesting there is bad news on the way for someone!

The finale episode, The Rightside Up, could also hint at a happy ending as it suggests an inverse of Upside Down.

The clip continues with the words: "In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins. Coming 2025."

You can watch the full video below.

There is certainly plenty to look forward to, with cast member David Harbour recently telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the season finale is "the best episode they've ever done".

He added: "The end of this episode when we were reading it – just us reading it – about halfway through, people started crying. Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favourite."

