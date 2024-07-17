The synopsis from Netflix reads: "This atmospheric horror series tell the story of a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler - just read the title. RSVP at your peril."

The Duffer Brothers are executive producing the series via their production company Upside Down Pictures, with Boston being the creator – her previous credits also include Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Prime Video's Hunters.

However, Boston's best known work is an adaptation of Todd Grimson's Brand New Cherry Flavour, a surreal horror following an aspiring film director in Los Angeles, which went viral for a disturbing scene involving Rosa Salazar (Undone) and Jeff Ward (One Piece).

Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers need no introduction – but we'll give them one anyway!

The creators of Stranger Things are currently halfway through filming on the final season, with at least one spin-off expected after the main Hawkins saga wraps up.

Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes earlier this week, with Millie Bobby Brown reflecting on a decade of work on the show and Terminator star Linda Hamilton expressing her delight at joining the show as a self-proclaimed fan.

Given the success of the sci-fi drama, it's not surprising that the Duffers have a deal with Netflix to bring further content to the streaming service, with Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen being a product of that arrangement.

The Duffers said in a statement (via Variety): "We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley.

"We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

There's no confirmed release date for the horror series just yet, while casting is also still to be announced in due course.

