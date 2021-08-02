Brand New Cherry Flavor: release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Netflix horror series

A new supernatural thriller series is coming to Netflix, promising a heady blend of horror, humour, and Nineties nostalgia.

The stylish-looking eight-part series stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as Lisa, an aspiring film director whose career gets derailed after she’s abused by the very producer she sought advice from.

Looking for a means of revenge, Lisa puts her trust in a tattoo artist and witch (Get Out star Catherine Keener) who promises to help set the producer’s life “on fire”. However, things begin to go wrong very quickly.

According to the series synopsis, “an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge”.

Read on for everything you need to know about Brand New Cherry Flavor (spelt in the US style).

Brand New Cherry Flavor release date

Very appropriately, Brand New Cherry Flavor will be released on the spooky date of Friday 13th August.

Brand New Cherry Flavor cast

The cast is led by Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), who plays central character and filmmaker Lisa N. Nova.

Eric Lange plays the abusive producer, while Get Out star Catherine Keener plays the mysterious witch who assists Lisa.

Rounding out the cast are Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Hannah Levien (The Magicians), and Leland Orser (I Am The Night).

Brand New Cherry Flavor trailer

You can watch the trailer for Brand New Cherry Flavor below.

