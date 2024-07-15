The new teaser offers up snippets of filming, as well as the cast looking ahead at what's to come.

One shot shows the "original four", Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) reuniting, while another shows Mike and Lucas running down the corridors of Hawkins High School.

We also see Schnapp being talked through a stunt, an unknown figure being thrown across the air onto some crash pads (perhaps someone who got in Eleven's way?), someone appearing to fall from a tree, and Eleven using her powers.

The new teaser also shows stars like Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, and Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, on their first day of filming, and follows Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays Eleven, as she recounts Stranger Things accounting for a full decade of her life - who's feeling old?

"It feels very weird," adds Max actor Sadie Sink as she takes a wander through the show's incredible wardrobe department. "We're just kind of savouring every moment."

Schnapp, who started it all as Will Byers, goes on to say: "It's just so exciting. I think this is gonna be the best season yet."

Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor behind the terrifying Vecna, adds: "Season 4 felt big - season 5 definitely feels bigger."

Wolfhard, who plays Mike, goes on to tease his "scenes with the original four", with the Duffer Brothers telling us: "This is the season the fans have been waiting for."

While much is still being kept under wraps about season 5, we do know it's set to be an emotional final season - and that each episode will be almost like movies, according to Hawke.

Buckle in, nerds!

Stranger Things season 5 is coming soon to Netflix. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now.

