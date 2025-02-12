When it comes to the cast, Simon Pegg, Hannah Khalique-Brown, Alex Jennings and Ed Stoppard are returning, while Siân Brooke (Blue Lights), Danny Sapani (Black Panther) and Chloe Pirrie (Black Mirror) join the cast in new roles.

The synopsis for season 2 says: "Set in 2024, The Undeclared War returns with a fresh wave of tension and drama as the UK’s GCHQ grapples with the aftermath of a devastating Russian cyber-attack. Just when it seems the UK has gained the upper hand, the team uncovers a far more dangerous threat."

Hannah Khalique-Brown as GCHQ Malware intern Saara Parvin in The Undeclared War. Channel 4

Interestingly, while the show started life as a show set slightly in the future, in picking up directly from the ending a number of years later, it will now be set in the recent past.

Read more:

In season 2, Brooke will play Barbara Patrick, Pegg's character Danny’s wife, who is ex-MI6 and now an analyst at GCHQ.

Meanwhile, Sapani will play Charlie Francis, GCHQ’s Head of Security and Danny’s childhood friend, and Pirrie will play Lt Colonel Roz Cavendish, who is seconded to GCHQ in the newly created role of Director of Rapid Response.

Siân Brooke as GCHQ Analyst Barbara Patrick in The Undeclared War. Channel 4

Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, said: "As the world of cyber-warfare and espionage continue to evolve at pace around us, what better than to bring back The Undeclared War for another riveting, unpredictable, painstakingly researched series.

"Colin Teevan’s scripts, Paul McGuigan’s dynamic direction, and our incredible cast promise something unmissable. We’re very excited to be collaborating again with our partners at Playground Entertainment, Universal International Studios, Stonehenge Films on this cutting-edge thriller."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile Colin Callender, series co-creator and executive producer said: "I want to thank Channel 4 and Universal International Studios for all their support, and I am delighted to welcome back Simon Pegg and thrilled that he will be joined this season by the wonderful Siân Brooke.

Gavin Spokes as Head of MI6 Alex Sheldon, Ed Stoppard as Foreign Secretary Richard Marston, Alex Jennings as Director of GCHQ David Neal and Simon Pegg as Director of Operations at GCHQ Danny Patrick in The Undeclared War. Channel 4

"As we dive into the second season of The Undeclared War, the series raises the stakes as it explores the ever-increasing complexities of a world where technology and humanity collide."

The Undeclared War season 2 will air on Channel 4, while season 1 is available to stream now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.