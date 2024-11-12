Speaking to the Today show, Washington said that: "At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best, I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done."

He went on: "I played Othello at 22, I’m now going to play it at 70.

"After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther."

The news of Washington's addition to the Black Panther franchise is a touching moment for fans of the hit Marvel film, especially after the late Chadwick Boseman previously said that "there is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington".

Speaking in 2019 at the 47th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and honouring Washington, Boseman said: "My whole cast, that generation stands on your shoulders, the daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the many sacrifices you made for the culture on film sets through your career, the things you refused to compromise along the way lay the blueprints for us to follow."

Boseman led the cast of the original Black Panther film as T'Challa (aka Black Panther) back in 2018 but sadly passed away in 2020, with the titular role being taken up by Letitia Wright in the film's sequel Wakanda Forever.

As for now, Washington will next be on our screens in Gladiator II as Macrinus, who is based on the historical figure of the same name.

While Black Panther 3 has not officially been confirmed by Marvel just yet, we're sure that with the likes of acclaimed Hollywood legend Washington set to join its ranks, it won't be long before we hear more about its future.

