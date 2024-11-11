Yet, if ever there’s a reason to see Gladiator II, it’s surely Ridley Scott. Since directing Gladiator 24 years ago, the British filmmaker has perfected the art of epic cinema. Films like his Crusades drama Kingdom of Heaven and more recently Napoleon show that no other modern-day director has the ability to stage jaw-dropping set pieces in quite the same way.

Gladiator II is no exception, with this continuation painted on the broadest of canvases.

After an opening text tells us that we are 16 years on from the fall of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, the film focuses on a young man living in a North African colony named Lucius (Normal People star Paul Mescal), the long lost son to Maximus.

Clearly connected to the land and deeply in love with the woman he shares his life with, this simple soul is suddenly drawn into action when his fortification is attacked by a fleet of Roman ships, headed by ruthless General Acacius (Pedro Pascal).

It’s here where Scott unleashes the first of his remarkable set pieces, as the ships sail close to the encampment in attack formation. It’s a thrilling scene, perfectly crafted, as arrows fly past and boats are set on fire.

It also sets up Lucius’s thirst for vengeance, after the love of his life is slain in the heat of battle. Enslaved, Lucius is shipped to Rome, where he encounters Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave who now wrangles gladiators.

Put in the ring with some killer baboons (which look almost unreal, thanks to some overly showy CGI), Lucius survives. Soon enough, he is entertaining the two emperors, Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), who like nothing more than toying with human life for sport.

Further drama comes when Lucius meets his mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen, returning to her role from Gladiator), and learns who his father was. Adding to the intrigue, she is romantically involved with his nemesis, Acacius.

Amid all the emotional entanglements, Scott keeps his powder dry for the scenes of gladiatorial combat, especially one outlandish scene with gladiators on ships floating on pools of water inside the arena.

Scripted by David Scarpa, who wrote Scott’s Getty family drama All the Money in the World and Napoleon, there’s a certain campiness to Gladiator II. The emperors in particular are models of excess, with Stranger Things star Quinn deliriously over-the-top. But it’s not enough to unbalance a film that seems to revel in its more ludicrous qualities.

At its heart, Mescal offers a commanding turn as Lucius; it may not get the same Academy Award attention received by Crowe’s Maximus (featured here in flashback), but it’s an earthy turn from the Irish actor, and one that feels very keenly judged.

Likewise, Pascal and Washington (reuniting with Scott after American Gangster) are excellent in support as two power players in the Roman Empire. British stalwarts like Tim McInnerny and Derek Jacobi also bring requisite gravitas.

Scott does also not hold back on the visuals: Gladiator II is a film that comes dripping in blood, with heads and limbs severed and bodies mangled.

As gory as it is – the film is rated ‘15’ in the UK – it never feels out of character. Once again, Scott does a fine job of showing the Roman life in all its excesses. It may not quite hit the heights of Gladiator, but it’s a sturdy sequel made with finesse.

Gladiator II is released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th November 2024.

