Thankfully, it seems there is finally some movement on that front, as it has been confirmed that the show's third season is officially in production.

The news was confirmed on the drama's official social channels, alongside a first-look image of star Zendaya back as Rue Bennett.

Beyond this moody first-look image, we don't know much about what to expect from season 3 – however, Zendaya has confirmed that there will be a time jump after the events of season 2, which took place with the characters still at school.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's The Awards, Zendaya said this was the right move, because "there's only so much high school drama you can deal with", before she joked: "And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!"

"I don't actually know much about what is happening," she said. "I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening."

She added: "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too."

Alongside Zendaya, stars confirmed as returning for season 3 include Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard and Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed.

Euphoria is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

