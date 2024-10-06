Zendaya explains crucial Euphoria season 3 plot detail
Finally, some kind of information!
It feels like many lifetimes ago since Euphoria was on our screens, with viewers desperately keen to find out what happened to Rue (Zendaya) and her suitcase, the friendship between Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and just how Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play came to an end.
It's been a long and winding road for season 3 of the teen drama and while HBO has confirmed it will be returning, with a time jump and many of the original cast, there have still been plenty of questions left unanswered - until now.
Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's The Awards podcast, Zendaya explained that the time jump was the right call for the show because "there's only so much high school drama you can deal with", before she joked: "And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!"
While, of course, the actress had to keep details of the third season close to her chest, there is excitement ahead.
"I don't actually know much about what is happening," she said. "I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening."
She added: "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too."
Zendaya isn't the only cast member unclear on what is happening either, with Hunter Schafer (who plays Jules Vaughn), admitting she also hasn't a clue!
Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast back in August, she told host Alex Cooper that she has "no f**king idea what's going on" with season 3, saying: "You can ask literally all of the cast. The real tea is that a lot has happened."
