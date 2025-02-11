Doctor Who star Coughlan and It's a Sin star West will return as Maggie and Eddie, with season 2 picking up a year after the first run.

The official synopsis for season 2 says: "It’s been a year since Maggie and Eddie last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends.

"When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn’t alone - Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney.

"Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?"

Nicola Coughlan as Maggie and Lydia West as Eddie in Tubi original Big Mood. Channel 4

Coughlan said in a statement: "Deeply grateful to everyone who loves our mad, funny, sad show.

"It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life making it, and I’m beyond delighted that we get to come back and tell the next chapter of Maggie and Eddie’s story. Rats at the ready."

Read more:

Meanwhile, West added: "So excited to reunite with my besties and work on series 2! I can’t wait to see the scripts and get back to the world of Eggie!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Whitehill said: "I had no plan B and zero transferable skills so I am overjoyed to be bringing Big Mood back for another round!

"Discovering that there are actually loads of weirdos who like the same weirdo stuff as me has been a real privilege.

"My eternal love and gratitude go to everyone at Channel 4, Dancing Ledge and Fremantle for their fierce support and hard work. My ongoing blackmail campaign against Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West continues in earnest. They’ll never escape me."

Big Mood season 1 is available to stream now, and season 2 will air on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.