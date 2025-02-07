Amandaland creators hint at Christmas special as fans demand return
The entire series recently dropped on BBC iPlayer.
Christmas isn't often complete without a good ol' comedy special to provide some laughs, and fans will certainly be eyeing up a new BBC One comedy to complete their iconic Christmas telly line-up.
Amandaland, which is a spin-off to the much-loved Motherland, made its BBC One debut earlier this week, and those who have binged it all in one go will certainly be wondering if they can get their hands on any more Amandaland content.
While the BBC are yet to announce if a season 2 of Amandaland is on the cards, a Christmas special could come to fruition in the future.
When asked at a post-screening Q&A of the series, executive producer and creator Sharon Horgan was asked if there was going to be a Christmas special to which she said: "We're not allowed to say."
Meanwhile, co-creator Holly Walsh joked: "Oh, we've just had one Christmas Amanda [Holden].
"Let a year go by and then enjoy another Christmas. Come on."
Amandaland follows Amanda as she relocates following her divorce, which forces her to get a proper job, and re-evaluate her new life.
"There was always something unresolved about Amanda's story in Motherland – she was probably the character that evolved the most over the three series and we felt there was more we could explore," said Walsh.
"The fall-out of her divorce, her tricky relationship with her mother, her desperate attempts to find her calling in life – they were all rich seams for stories.
"Plus, this is a great time for middle-class women of a certain age."
Amandaland is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
