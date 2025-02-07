While the BBC are yet to announce if a season 2 of Amandaland is on the cards, a Christmas special could come to fruition in the future.

When asked at a post-screening Q&A of the series, executive producer and creator Sharon Horgan was asked if there was going to be a Christmas special to which she said: "We're not allowed to say."

Meanwhile, co-creator Holly Walsh joked: "Oh, we've just had one Christmas Amanda [Holden].

"Let a year go by and then enjoy another Christmas. Come on."

Amandaland follows Amanda as she relocates following her divorce, which forces her to get a proper job, and re-evaluate her new life.

"There was always something unresolved about Amanda's story in Motherland – she was probably the character that evolved the most over the three series and we felt there was more we could explore," said Walsh.

"The fall-out of her divorce, her tricky relationship with her mother, her desperate attempts to find her calling in life – they were all rich seams for stories.

"Plus, this is a great time for middle-class women of a certain age."

Amandaland is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

