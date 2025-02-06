Of course, Amanda has often been presented as something of a self-centered and rather unlikeable character, but speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a recent Q&A event ahead of the new season, Punch revealed what it is about the character that stops her from being "utterly despicable".

"Amanda also has an enormous ego and a lot of pride, and I think that her mask has come off now, and she's sort of fallen, and she wants that status back that she had, and is desperate," she explained.

"And that's how she defines herself. And I also think one of her good qualities, maybe she has two or three, but she's very determined for her kids. She wants to give her kids a great life and for them to go to a great school, so I think it comes from that as well."

She added: "I think she's a devoted mother, which is important, otherwise I think she'd just be utterly despicable. It gives her some heart and some sort of relatability."

Co-writer Holly Walsh recently explained in Radio Times magazine how Amanda had been the "obvious" character for a spin-off, explaining: "To see somebody who thinks they’ve made it in life fall is a fun story to write."

She added: "South Harlesden is only about five miles away from Chiswick, but for Amanda that’s huge, as she’s so postcode-obsessed."

In our four-star review of Amandaland, we said that the spin-off was "an enjoyable and easy watch from the moment Amanda arrives on screen in her electric-powered Tesla".

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.