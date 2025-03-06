It picks up with Amanda after she is forced to downsize following her divorce, all while trying to get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors, and navigating her sometimes tetchy relationship with mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley).

Meanwhile, fans were also introduced to several new characters, including Amanda’s long-suffering downstairs neighbour Mal (Samuel Anderson), power couple Della and Fi (Siobhán McSweeney and Rochenda Sandall) and smooth-talking South African property developer Johannes (Peter Serafinowicz).

Lucy Punch as Amanda. Merman/Natalie Seery

Speaking about the renewal, co-writer and creator Holly Walsh said she'd "been bowled over by the response" to the first run and couldn't wait to get started on the next series.

Meanwhile, Sharon Horgan – who's production company Merman were behind the spin-off – said that "to have a loyal audience of this size is just beyond your hopes and expectations".

She continued: "The incredible cast and writers, director and production team worked so hard on this show and it's so wonderful to see that hard work pay off. Special thanks to Lucy for being the most extraordinary front woman and to the BBC for having such faith in the idea of Amandaland from the off.”

The BBC's Head of Comedy Tanya Qureshi also said it had been "amazing to see how much viewers have embraced not just the returning characters, but the brilliant new additions too."

"We’re so thrilled to reunite with this talented team for another instalment of Amanda’s new life in SoHa," she added.

In our 4-star review of season 1, we said that "The signs are good that Amandaland could join the ranks of the great comedy spin-offs" and that "It's fun just to be back in this world, even if it is in a different postcode".

Amandaland season 1 is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

