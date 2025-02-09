The comedy-drama sees Mitchell play the role of John 'Ludwig' Taylor, who attempts to find out what happened to his missing twin brother by stepping into his life as a detective chief inspector for the Cambridge Police.

In cahoots with sister-in-law Lucy (played by Anna Maxwell Martin), the duo hope to uncover the truth of James Taylor's sudden disappearance, with Ludwig's passion for puzzles being an asset at their disposal.

Mitchell told Radio Times: "You always hope things will go that well, but no, I've never done a thing that has resonated with an audience so quickly.

"I've done things that I'm really proud of, but it felt like what TV must have been like in the '80s: It was on and a week later everyone knew about it."

It's a stark contrast to the story of Mitchell's long-running Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, which famously had to stave off cancellation numerous times despite earning acclaim from critics.

"I don't know [why it was so successful]," continued the Would I Lie to You? panellist. "I'm not going to say myself. It's really well written, there's an appetite for that type of programme.

David Mitchell at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025

"I think the BBC supported it very well, put it on at a time of year that people were really up for that show, and hopefully it was a good version of that kind of show, it was what people wanted at that point."

Ludwig was renewed for a second season in October of last year, having grown into the BBC's biggest new scripted show since 2022, with the corporation's Director of Comedy Jon Petrie crediting a "blend of top-tier British comic talent, a gripping mystery, and brilliantly crafted crime storylines".

Mitchell added: "It's definitely a different fanbase to Peep Show. And just really nice enthusiasm, they just had a good time watching – that's the point of making a TV show."

