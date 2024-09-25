However, when James goes missing, his wife Lucy recruits John to masquerade as him, get inside the police station, and find out more about his disappearance.

What follows is a case-of-the-week murder mystery series, featuring acclaimed British actors such as Derek Jacobi and Felicity Kendal in guest roles.

However, when it comes to the main cast of the show, who do they all play, and where might you have seen them before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Ludwig.

Who's in the cast of Ludwig?

Below is the main line-up for Ludwig, which is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

David Mitchell as John 'Ludwig' Taylor and James Taylor

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor

Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter

Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans

Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch

Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor

Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw

Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder

Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler

David Mitchell plays John 'Ludwig' Taylor and James Taylor

David Mitchell as John 'Ludwig' Taylor in Ludwig. Colin Hutton

Who is John 'Ludwig' Taylor? John is a reclusive puzzle setter who goes by the name of Ludwig in his professional life. When his brother James goes missing, he reluctantly starts to impersonate him to find out the truth about his disappearance, and solves a few murders along the way.

Who is James Taylor? James is John's brother, an accomplished detective with a wife and son. When he goes missing, John steps into his life.

Where have I seen David Mitchell before? Mitchell is perhaps best known for playing Mark Corrigan in Peep Show, and for his team captain role on Would I Lie to You?.

He has also appeared in series such as That Mitchell and Webb Look, Ambassadors and Back alongside his comedy partner Robert Webb, and has had other roles in shows such as Upstart Crow, Doctor Who and The Cleaner, and hosts the comedy game show Outsiders.

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Lucy Betts-Taylor

Anna Maxwell Martin in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

Who is Lucy Betts-Taylor? Lucy is James's wife, who has known both James and John since they were all children together. She recruits John to help her find out what happened to James.

Where have I seen Anna Maxwell Martin before? Martin has had roles in series including Motherland, Bleak House, Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Code 404, A Spy Among Friends, Good Omens and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, and will soon be seen in Until I Kill You on ITV.

She has also had roles in films including Becoming Jane, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Philomena, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Duke.

Dipo Ola plays DI Russell Carter

Dipo Ola as Russell Carter in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Who is DI Russell Carter? Russell is a new DI at the Cambridge police force, and James's partner at the time of his disappearance. He ends up working side by side with John, unaware that he's an imposter.

Where have I seen Dipo Ola before? Ola has had roles in series including Inside No. 9, Baghdad Central, COBRA, Landscapers, We Hunt Together and McDonald & Dodds.

Gerran Howell plays DC Simon Evans

Gerran Howell as Simon Evans in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Who is DC Simon Evans? Simon is the youngest member of the team at the police force, who lives at home with his mother.

Where have I seen Gerran Howell before? Howell has previously appeared in series including Young Dracula, The Sparticle Mystery, Emerald City, This Country, Suspicion and McDonald & Dodds, as well as films such as 1917.

Izuka Hoyle plays DS Alice Finch

Izuka Hoyle as Alice Finch in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Who is DS Alice Finch? Alice is an ambitious, no-nonsense detective and DCS Carol Shaw's protege.

Where have I seen Izuka Hoyle before? Hoyle is known for her roles in series including Clique, The Outpost, The Wheel of Time, Big Boys, Boiling Point and The Responder, as well as in films such as Persuasion and The Outrun.

Dylan Hughes plays Henry Betts-Taylor

Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Who is Henry Betts-Taylor? Henry is James and Lucy's son, and John's nephew.

Where have I seen Dylan Hughes before? Hughes has previously appeared in Maternal in and Malory Towers.

Dorothy Atkinson plays DCS Carol Shaw

Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Who is DCS Carol Shaw? Carol is James's boss, heading up the police force in Cambridge.

Where have I seen Dorothy Atkinson before? Atkinson has had roles in series including London's Burning, Call the Midwife, Harlots, Strike, Mum, All Creatures Great and Small, Magpie Murders, Pistol, Pennyworth, Without Sin, Stonehouse, The Gold, The Long Shadow and Inside No. 9.

She has also had roles in films such as Mr Turner, The Mercy, Peterloo, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Saltburn.

Sophie Willan plays Holly Pinder

Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Who is Holly Pinder? Holly is an IT technician at the police force.

Where have I seen Sophie Willan before? Comedian and actor Willan has had acting roles in projects including Click & Collect, Still Open All Hours, Alma's Not Normal and Time, while she was also recently seen in comedy competition show Taskmaster.

Ralph Ineson plays Chief Constable Ziegler

Dorothy Atkinson as Carol Shaw and Ralph Ineson as Ziegler in Ludwig. BBC / Big Talk Studios

Who is Chief Constable Ziegler? Ziegler is the imposing chief constable of Cambridge police.

Where have I seen Ralph Ineson before? Ineson has had roles in series including Playing the Field, The Office, Waterloo Road, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Chernobyl, The Capture, Trigger Point, Willow, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Gallows Pole and The Jetty.

He has also had film roles in The Damned United, the last three Harry Potter films, Guardians of the Galaxy, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Witch, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, The Green Knight, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Northman, Catherine Called Birdy, The Creator and The First Omen, while he will soon be seen playing Galactus in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ludwig is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

