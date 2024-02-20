Waterloo Road season 14: Release date speculation and latest news
Angela Griffin will be back as Kim Campbell in a whole new job role.
So, another term ends in Waterloo Road but we can rest assured that more lessons are on the horizon.
The 13th run ended with headmistress Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin) getting engaged to longtime love Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover), who is currently being treated for cancer and is set to step aside to give Kim a job as the CEO of the academy trust.
Elsewhere, there was drama for a new couple as caretaker Donte Charles (Adam Thomas) and dinner lady Nicky Walters (Kym Marsh) made some big decisions about the future.
Finally, history teacher Neil Guthrie (Neil Fitzmaurice) saw the true colours of his villainous daughter Libby (Hattie Dynevor).
So, when will the next batch of episodes be on their way?
Here is everything you need to know about Waterloo Road season 14.
When will Waterloo Road season 14 be released?
Waterloo Road has been confirmed to return for a 14th season.
Given the previous pattern of release, we can likely expect the next run in the early summer, as last year we saw season 12 released in May 2023.
The show will likely be released in a box set format on BBC iPlayer, as well as airing weekly on BBC One.
Who will star in Waterloo Road season 14?
We can assume the following stars will be back for Waterloo Road season 14.
- Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell
- James Baxter as Joe Casey
- Ryan Clayton as Mike Rutherford
- Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell
- Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie
- Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman
- Vincent Jerome as Lindon King
- Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker
- Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters
- Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt
- Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers
- Adam Thomas as Donte Charles
- Sonia Ibrahim as Jamilah Omar
- Teddy Thomas as Tommy Charles
- Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudhry
- Adam Ali as Kai Sharif
- Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Rafferty
- Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weaver
- Liam Scholes as Noel McManus
- Noah Valentine as Preston Walters
- Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters
- Ava Flannery as Verity King
- Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson
- Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson
- Chiamaka "ChiChi" Ulebor as Shola Aku
- Sahil Ismailkhil as Norrulah Ashimi
- Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie
- Tillie Amartey as Stacey "Stace" Neville
- Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie "Mog" Richardson
- Zanele Nyoni as Jess Clarke
- Teddy Wallwork as Declan Harding
We can assume that the majority of the cast will return for the next run of Waterloo Road, however, some characters have a bit of a question mark over their futures.
New characters Schumacher "Schuey" Weever (Zak Sutcliffe) and Portia Weever (Maisie Robinson) appeared to be written out of the series as they were taken into care to be away from their abusive father. However, could we see them again?
Additionally, Donte and Chlo's daughter Izzy Charles (Scarlett Thomas) moved away to live with her aunt Mika Grainger in Leeds, but could she return down the line?
Elsewhere, Kai Sharif (Adam Ali) went to go and study abroad in Berlin and had a temporary split with Preston Walters (Noah Valentine), but somehow we doubt this is the end for this pairing.
Also, Samia Choudhry (Priyasasha Kumari) revealed plans to travel abroad but we don't know yet if these will be realised next season.
Is there a trailer for Waterloo Road season 14?
No, there is currently no trailer for Waterloo Road season 14.
You can rest assured that we will update this article as soon as we get new footage.
Waterloo Road seasons 1 to 13 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.
