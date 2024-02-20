Elsewhere, there was drama for a new couple as caretaker Donte Charles (Adam Thomas) and dinner lady Nicky Walters (Kym Marsh) made some big decisions about the future.

Finally, history teacher Neil Guthrie (Neil Fitzmaurice) saw the true colours of his villainous daughter Libby (Hattie Dynevor).

So, when will the next batch of episodes be on their way?

More like this

Here is everything you need to know about Waterloo Road season 14.

Waterloo Road has been confirmed to return for a 14th season.

Given the previous pattern of release, we can likely expect the next run in the early summer, as last year we saw season 12 released in May 2023.

The show will likely be released in a box set format on BBC iPlayer, as well as airing weekly on BBC One.

Who will star in Waterloo Road season 14?

We can assume the following stars will be back for Waterloo Road season 14.

Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell

James Baxter as Joe Casey

Ryan Clayton as Mike Rutherford

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie

Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman

Vincent Jerome as Lindon King

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters

Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt

Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Sonia Ibrahim as Jamilah Omar

Teddy Thomas as Tommy Charles

Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudhry

Adam Ali as Kai Sharif

Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Rafferty

Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weaver

Liam Scholes as Noel McManus

Noah Valentine as Preston Walters

Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters

Ava Flannery as Verity King

Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson

Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson

Chiamaka "ChiChi" Ulebor as Shola Aku

Sahil Ismailkhil as Norrulah Ashimi

Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie

Tillie Amartey as Stacey "Stace" Neville

Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie "Mog" Richardson

Zanele Nyoni as Jess Clarke

Teddy Wallwork as Declan Harding

We can assume that the majority of the cast will return for the next run of Waterloo Road, however, some characters have a bit of a question mark over their futures.

New characters Schumacher "Schuey" Weever (Zak Sutcliffe) and Portia Weever (Maisie Robinson) appeared to be written out of the series as they were taken into care to be away from their abusive father. However, could we see them again?

Will Kai Sharif return to Waterloo Road? BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams

Additionally, Donte and Chlo's daughter Izzy Charles (Scarlett Thomas) moved away to live with her aunt Mika Grainger in Leeds, but could she return down the line?

Elsewhere, Kai Sharif (Adam Ali) went to go and study abroad in Berlin and had a temporary split with Preston Walters (Noah Valentine), but somehow we doubt this is the end for this pairing.

Also, Samia Choudhry (Priyasasha Kumari) revealed plans to travel abroad but we don't know yet if these will be realised next season.

Is there a trailer for Waterloo Road season 14?

No, there is currently no trailer for Waterloo Road season 14.

You can rest assured that we will update this article as soon as we get new footage.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Waterloo Road seasons 1 to 13 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.