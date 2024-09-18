The state-certified cleaning technician, who is responsible for the removal of any signs of death, will find himself stumbling across "the strangest of people" in season 3, as per the show's synopsis.

"From the victims' relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances to occasionally even the murderers themselves," the synopsis reads.

"And because he's a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans..."

Greg Davies in The Cleaner. BBC/Studio Hamburg UK/Jonathan Browning

The new season features an all-star cast, including the likes of Inside No 9's Steve Pemberton and Ghosts star Ben Willbond.

Further casting includes Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill, My Big Fat Diary's Sharon Rooney and Killing Eve's Gemma Whelan, and plenty of other familiar faces.

Davies said he was "delighted to be back wading around in blood" in season 3.

He continued: "We have made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series. Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe."

The BBC's director of comedy Jon Petrie said: "We couldn't be happier to introduce our fantastic cast for the upcoming season of The Cleaner. Greg and SHUK have done a terrific job finding some top comedy talent for Wicky to bounce off, figuratively speaking."

Like season before, the third instalment will consist of six half-hour episodes, and there isn't long to go before fans can tune in!

The Cleaner season 3 will premiere on Friday 4th October at 9:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

