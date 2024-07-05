The cast also includes Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On), Derek Griffiths (Unforgotten), Rosie Cavaliero (The Power of Parker), Harry Peacock (Toast of London), Paula Wilcox (Coronation Street), Philippa Dunne (Motherland), Rebekah Staton (Doctor Who), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), Sophia Dall’Aglio (So Awkward) and Viraj Juneja (Horrible Histories), while Zita Sattar will return in her role as PS Ruth Edwards.

As ever, the series will see Davies – who also writes the show – take on the role of Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead, a crime scene cleaner who encounters a number of colourful and eccentric characters as he goes about his grisly day job.

The synopsis reads: "When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people, from the victims’ relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he's a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans..."

Greg Davies and Zita Sattar in The Cleaner. BBC/Studio Hamburg/Jonathan Browning

Speaking about returning for a new season of The Cleaner, the Taskmaster host said he was "delighted to be back wading around in blood".

He added: "We have made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series. Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe."

Meanwhile, the BBC's director of comedy Jon Petrie said: "We couldn't be happier to introduce our fantastic cast for the upcoming season of The Cleaner. Greg and SHUK have done a terrific job finding some top comedy talent for Wicky to bounce off, figuratively speaking."

The season will once again consist of six half-hour episodes, with further details of its broadcast set to be released in due course.

The Cleaner seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

