Read on for everything we know so far about what's next for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder returning for season 2?

There's no word yet on the status of the series, but there's certainly no shortage of source material to mine.

There are two more novels in Jackson's series, Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good As Dead, and there's also her novella Kill Joy, which is a prequel.

"I've been talking about it from the start, like, 'Come on guys, we've got to make all of it'," Jackson told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"As ever with TV, it very much depends on turnout for season 1, if there's enough of an appetite for it. We're all very much hoping and praying."

She added: "I'd love to make the whole thing, the third book. I think it would just be so cool to make all of it. And hopefully, if the readers translate into viewers, we'll have the numbers and we can do it. We would love it."

Asha Banks, who plays Pip's best friend Cara, added: "That would be an absolute dream. The second and third books are amazing. It gets darker and darker. Pip gets even more crazy. It all goes crazy."

Watch this space for updates.

We wouldn't expect a new season to air until 2025 at least.

As soon as we have more information, we'll update this page.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 potential cast: Who could return?

Zain Iqbal as Ravi. Moonage Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Alongside Emma Myers as Pip, we'd expect the following to return:

Zain Iqbal as Ravi

Asha Banks as Cara

Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren

Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor

Raiko Gohara as Zach

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi

Henry Ashton as Max

Jackson Bews as Dan

Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne

Gary Beadle as Victor

Kamari Loyd as Josh

Cara and Naomi's dad Elliot (Mathew Baynton) is now behind bars, but will his daughters pay him a visit in season 2?

Andie (India Lillie Davies) and Sal (Rahul Pattni) could also feature in flashbacks alongside other familiar faces. And there will also be plenty of new characters joining the action, including Connor's brother Jamie, who disappears.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 potential plot: What could happen?

Zach Chen (Raiko Gohara), Lauren (Yali Topol Margalith), Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), Cara Ward (Asha Banks) and Connor Reynolds (Jude Morgan-Collie). Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

In Jackson's second book – Good Girl, Bad Blood – Pip releases a true crime podcast with Ravi in which they detail how they solved the Andie Bell case.

But despite the podcast going viral, "Pip insists her investigating days are behind her" – that is until Connor's brother Jamie goes missing.

With the police refusing to step in, Pip "will have to break that promise" – an adventure which uncovers "more of her town's dark secrets along the way".

Is there a Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 trailer?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

If it does get the green light, expect the official trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

There may also be teaser snippets released before then.

All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, and will air on BBC Three later this month.

