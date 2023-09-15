"Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news... Netflix has decided to renew the show!"

Oda mentioned one of the pivotal reasons for the series's renewal is the global response to the first season: "It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it."

However, it's worth noting that while season 2 has been confirmed, it might take a while to come to our screens: "The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!

"It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient. From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor... We will see," Oda said.

And, of course, just like how season 1 ended, the video message gave us a little tease as to who we can expect to pop up in season 2: none other than famed doctor of the seas, Chopper.

Although series creator Eiichiro Oda mentioned that the scripts would take a while to "get ready", One Piece's producers explained that the story for the second season is actually there to shoot as soon as the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes are concluded.

In an interview with Variety, they gave hope to fans that a second season of adventure may not be years away: "Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility."

