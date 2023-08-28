Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Emma Sullivan commented: “You know that [fans] are passionate about it, but they want the best for it.”

She continued: “You want them to be happy, you know, but I think the only way we can do that is to make [Eiichiro] Oda happy. When he saw stuff that he didn't like, we redid it.”

“So he's the leader really, and I think if Oda says he's happy with it, then the fans will be happy. But you know, we just hope we did our best.”

When it comes to what the fans want, the One Piece franchise has already been able to deliver the goods.

With over 1,000 anime episodes and chapters of manga, the key to what makes it so beloved lies at the heart of the story.

“I think it's about following your dreams. I think it's just a really, really good message,” Sullivan told RadioTimes.com.

She continued: “When I spoke to my son about it, I didn't realise he'd read the whole thing in lockdown during the pandemic, he'd read over 1,000 chapters. And I think for young people, it’s just that positivity.”

“It's grim out there at the moment, we turn on the news. It's horrible. There are lovely characters who are positive despite adversity, and this flawed but funny kickass group of people. I think we need a bit of sunshine.”

The sunshine of the open sea isn’t too far away, with viewers being able to watch all 8 episodes of the live-action One Piece series from 31st August.

