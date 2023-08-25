With the crew setting sail, Nami lays a map across the table and tells Luffy: "The sea is divided into four quadrants: East Blue, North Blue, South, West.

"This thin strip of land that circles the globe? It's called the Red Line. And this band across the middle is the Grand Line, a treacherous stretch of ocean with bigger islands, bigger cities and bigger pirates, flush with riches."

Luffy weighs in: "And that's where we're gonna find the One Piece."

"I've taken out a lot of pirates looking for that thing," Zoro says, adding that he believes the One Piece to be "a big diamond, or something".

"It's Gol D Roger's treasure," Luffy says. "He hid it somewhere in the Grand Line, all in one piece."

Nami insists: "It's a myth! The reason no one's found it in 22 years is that it doesn't exist."

Still undeterred, Luffy responds: "I can't wait to see the look on your face when we find it."

Fans of the anime can't wait to see how Netflix have adapted Eiichiro Oda's creation, with star Godoy insisting it's a faithful adaptation.

He told SFX Magazine (before the SAG-AFTRA strike): "We want to honour the work of Mr Oda and the whole history of One Piece. We respect it, we love it, we think it’s great. And the live-action definitely stays true to the source material.

"The history of One Piece is great and more people should know about it, because it can inspire you to be the best version of yourself and to be more friendly and follow your dreams."

Two specific elements that Netflix's One Piece team were "asked not to mess with" were the backstories of the Straw Hat Pirates – the eccentric protagonists of the series – and the powers granted by the franchise's mysterious Devil Fruits.

Oda is clearly happy with the results, penning an open letter to fans when the latest trailer dropped, assuring them that there had been "no compromises" in bringing the series to live-action.

