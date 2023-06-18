The clip was shown during Netflix’s annual TUDUM event on Saturday (17th June), which was hosted in São Paulo, Brazil, and brought fresh announcements on many upcoming Netflix titles.

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its upcoming live-action One Piece series , which is set to premiere in August.

The footage gives fans a first look at most of the show’s main cast, the Straw Hat Pirates — which includes Iñaki Godoy in the lead role as Luffy, Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — as well as some giant sea monsters. Watch now:

In other important news, the eight-episode series now has an official release date, and will start streaming on Netflix from 31st August.

An adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga series, as well as its accompanying anime series, One Piece unfolds on an alternate version of Earth, during the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’.

The narrative revolves around Monkey D Luffy and his trusty pirate crew as they embark upon a mission to find the ultimate treasure known as ‘One Piece’ and earn Luffy (Godoy) the title of Pirate King.

Read more:

In May, Oda issued an update on the upcoming Netflix live-action anime adaptation, saying that the streamer has “promised that we won’t launch until I’m satisfied."

In a message to fans, Oda wrote: "Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world. If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active. That's why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016.

"Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the product. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they've promised that we won't launch until I'm satisfied."

From a Death Note film to Cowboy Bebop, which was scrapped after just one season, Netflix’s live-action anime adaptations don’t have the best track record, and the streamer will no doubt be hoping that One Piece will change that.

All eight episodes of One Piece will be released on Netflix on 31st August. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.