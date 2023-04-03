It's not a series you can binge-watch over a lazy weekend, but rather one that requires literal weeks of patience.

The adventures of Monkey D Luffy in One Piece date back to 1997, and over that period there were very few hiatuses.

It's well worth it considering the phenomenal cast of pirates, world-building and thrilling, action-packed battle sequences the series boasts.

Even better news is that there's no real end in sight for when the show's creator can see it wrapping.

How long is the One Piece anime?

One Piece. Crunchyroll

If you were to sit down and watch One Piece from the very first episode to where the anime currently is, you'd be looking at over 17 days of consecutive viewing with no breaks, interruptions or sleep.

The anime boasts 1,055 episodes at the time of writing with more arcs, stories and characters on the horizon. It's a faithful adaptation of the manga but 95 episodes of that are filler. They pad the series out nicely without feeling like too much of a slog but definitely add a lot to the overall world-building.

There are also 15 movies for fans to sink their teeth into which vary in canon material and run time. Taking these into consideration, viewers can add another 22.5 hours to their schedule.

How long is the One Piece manga?

The manga is just over 1,000 chapters and equals out to roughly 10 episodes of the anime per release. The physical source material boasts a weekly release date which has been impressively upheld throughout its run.

Depending on your abilities, it may be more difficult to jump in an as anime-only fan. It may feel like the chapters fly in due to the fact there are only 15 or so pages to each, but the One Piece world is still fully intact across the hundreds of releases.

You can delve into the anime or manga without worrying about lost content from either adaptation.

How to watch One Piece in the United Kingdom

One Piece is available to stream in the UK on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

A live-action version of One Piece is also coming to Netflix later in 2023.

