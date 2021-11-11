One Piece: Release date, cast and trailer for Netflix live-action series

One Piece has already spawned a huge franchise consisting of animated films, video games, theme parks and a hit animated series that marks its 1,000th episode in November 2021.

Now, Netflix is seeking to cash in on the popular manga series with its new One Piece live-action adaptation, which follows Monkey D Luffy and his trusty pirate crew on their mission to find the ultimate treasure and earn Luffy the title of Pirate King.

The live-action series, which comes courtesy of Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha, is following in the footsteps of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular anime series Cowboy Bepop, which will premiere on November 19th. Read on for everything you need to know about the release date, cast and more details on upcoming series One Piece.

One Piece release date

Netflix’s One Piece does not yet have a release date, but the streaming giant recently released a message from the series’ creator Eiichiro Oda on its official Twitter account.

Revealing that progress towards a release date is being made, it stated: “It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

Filming for the series was supposed to kick off in summer 2020 in Cape Town following the show’s initial announcement in January, but was delayed by the pandemic.

In early October, showrunner Steven Maeda posted a photo of himself in Cape Town, alongside the word “arrival”.

After further delays to production due to the pandemic, Maeda took to social media in March 2021 to reassure fans that production had finally resumed and was going full steam ahead.

“A year ago COVID kicked us out of our offices and delayed production. But we haven’t stopped working to bring @onepiecenetflix to life. Thanks for your patience, your questions, and many great suggestions,” he wrote.

One Piece characters and cast

Netflix has announced its cast for the live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series One Piece.

Starring as the pirate Monkey D Luffy is Iñaki Godoy, who is best known for his role as Bruno in Netflix’s Who Killed Sara?.

Accompanying Godoy aboard are Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp. The small crew are known as the Straw Hat pirates.

If he’s going to become the Pirate King, he’ll need a crew. Join @InakiGodoy as Monkey D. Luffy, @mackenyu1116 as Roronoa Zoro, @emilysteaparty as Nami, @itsbookofjacob as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji on their quest for the legendary One Piece. Coming exclusively to @Netflix . pic.twitter.com/lzSQ9YpWtg — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 9, 2021

One Piece plot

The narrative of One Piece unfolds on an alternate version of Earth, during the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’.

Nefarious pirates rule the seas, battling it out to get their hands on the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’, which once belonged to the greatest pirate of all times, Gol D Roger.

A devil fruit bestows Luffy with the power to make his body resemble rubber, granting him the strength to set sail across the treacherous seas and battle to become the next Pirate King.

One Piece trailer

Netflix is yet to release a trailer for its new live-action adaptation of One Piece, but viewers can see an announcement video from the cast below.

Netflix is yet to announce One Piece's release date.