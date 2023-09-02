In the first manga instalment of the East Blue saga, the same scenes appear all together, before jumping ahead in time to meet Luffy as a young adult.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Marc Jobst explained: "Steven [Maeda] and Matt [Owens] were very clever in the way that they put those flashbacks in, because what they do is they give us an understanding of Luffy that we then bring into the adult character."

He continued: "So when we see this beautiful, infectious, inspiring optimism of this character, who just runs around the place in a red vest and blue shorts, somehow we know that it's not just vacant optimism.

"It's come from hardship and it's been learned. It's the same for all the characters as you go down through the series."

Luffy in One Piece.

Though the episodes might have shifted away from the original structure, the spirit of the manga remains intact throughout the series.

"The reason why we all took this on board so seriously is to honour the manga and its craziness," Jobst exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com.

Read more One Piece:

He continued: "More importantly, it means something to people. So many actors would come into the casting and say, 'This has seen me through some really dark times.'

"As a director, when you hear that, you take that on board and you really want to honour that.

"Every single one of us needs to believe we can be who we want to be, and needs to believe in our dreams. I think that's why this show is so special. That's why we wanted to work so hard to try to get it right."

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 31st August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.