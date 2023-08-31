Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, will have lots of help on his journey to find the legendary One Piece from crew mates like Nami (Emily Rudd), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro) and Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp).

But one other star has a more behind-the-scenes role.

Here's everything you need to know about the narrator in Netflix's One Piece.

Who is the narrator in Netflix's One Piece?

Legendary actor Ian McShane narrates Netflix's One Piece. He introduces the series, setting the scene for Luffy and the Straw Hats right at the beginning of episode 1.

As with other narrators, One Piece's narrator is omniscient and describes events in the third-person. The narrator is present throughout the One Piece manga but takes a back seat in the anime, only appearing in episode 1.

However, considering his inclusion in the Netflix adaptation, clearly he was a figure creator Eiichiro Oda didn't want to leave out entirely.

Who is actor Ian McShane?

Ian McShane. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Ian McShane is a well-known British actor and is actually no stranger to pirates, having starred as Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Elsewhere, the actor is known for his roles in series like Lovejoy, Deadwood (which he won a Golden Globe for) and American Gods.

McShane has also featured heavily in the John Wick franchise, in which he played Winston.

What does the narrator say in One Piece?

Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy and Taz Skylar as Sanji in One Piece. Netflix

In the Netflix adaptation, the narrator begins the series by saying: "This is a world like no other - one brimming with mystery and teeming with danger, filled with hundreds of islands strewn across the seas.

"And throughout these seas are those who live according to to their own rules, who seek a life of freedom and adventure. This is a a world of pirates."

