The road to becoming the Pirate King is a long one, so the world's favourite swash-buckling sailor needs all the help he can get. Eiichiro Oda has a habit of bulking out the story with bigger and unexpected plot devices which means Gear 6 may be lurking around the corner.

The power scaling in One Piece has varied over the years, but the latest addition to the power list shifts things up a notch. The introduction of Gear 5 in episode 1,044 has many speculating just what Monkey D Luffy's limitations are.

The concept of power up Gears has been a core part of the One Piece franchise and allowed Luffy to take on the most difficult of foes. Fans speculate Gear 6 is inevitable – and with the series winding up to its conclusion, it could play a pivotal part in the final conflict.

Gears have offered major power boosts throughout the series to help characters push their potential to their limits. Luffy has levelled up several times over the year which each new buff building on the last.

So, if Gear 6 exists, how close is Luffy to achieving it? Read on as we explore the possibilities.

What power ups did Luffy receive from his Gears?

Luffy in One Piece.

Luffy started his journey on Gear 1, his natural resting position, but shifted things up a notch during the Ennies Lobby arc. Gear 2 saw Luffy increase the speed of his blood to withstand heavy damage from foes. His new physical strength allowed him to land devastating blows and, at a later stage, channel the energy from his Gear directly into his hands to create fists of flames – Red Hawks.

Gears 2 and 3 were introduced on the basis Luffy was capable of making full use of the Devil Fruits. During the same arc, Luffy increased his power when he combined it with Busoshoku Haki, which saw him able to blow massive amounts of air into his thumb and bones to crush his enemies.

Gear 4 was produced after merging with Armament Haki to take on the warlord Donquixote Doflamingo. Luffy activated this mode by blowing into his arm and inflating his muscles to capsize anyone standing in his way.

What's the most recent Gear in One Piece?

Gear 5 awoke after Luffy tapped into his Devil Fruit again for the first time since the Blank era. Its official name is Hito Hito no Mi and it only came to light after he was defeated three times in a row by Kaido

Fans recently saw Gear 5 used to warp the fabrics of existence and allow Luffy to use his imagination to control the battlefield. Gear 5 is the pirate's most powerful form – and with it comes devastating after effects.

Each of the previous Gears took their toll on Luffy but none more so than Gear 5, which saw him barely able to stand. After finally reeling in its power, Luffy had to take a serious step back from the battlefield.

How close is Luffy to Gear 6, and does it exist?

Luffy in One Piece.

Some speculative viewers argue Oda's naming of the power-ups as Gears has special relevance in light of the fact that cars have 6 gears. Aside from Devil Fruit and Haki mastery, Luffy possesses the Will of D and the Voice of All Things, which might play a major role in his next power-up.

However, when it boils down to it, Gear 6 is entirely speculative at this point – but with Oda's history of diverting expectation, its not clear whether or not it will ever come to fruition.

There's no reason Luffy can't kick things up a notch again, but the jury's out on what those new skills will look like and if the Pirate Master will even be able to handle it.

