The actor – who also appears in new movie Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance – described filming on One Piece as an "incredible" experience, with his character's "very emotional thread" including "some beautiful scenes".

"I really didn't know too much about the manga until I got to Cape Town and was immersed in that production and just talking to other people," he recalled.

"It's a small role, it's a small cog in a big wheel, but it's a beautiful role.

"I actually had to fly back and redo one [scene], because they wanted to make it bigger. They loved it and said, 'Let's make it bigger' and it worked out incredibly well. I'm just so pleased to have been a part of it."

Originating as a serialised manga series in 1997, One Piece was adapted as an anime beginning in 1999, with the live-action adaptation launching on Netflix late in August 2023.

The previous iterations of the franchise have garnered a passionate fan following – with the Netflix series having also received largely positive reviews and a warm reaction from fans, which Fairbrass credits to the programme makers' knowledge of the source material and attention to detail.

Craig Fairbrass as Zeff in One Piece. Netflix

"I remember when we were filming, they were so into the detail it was actually terrifying. It was like, 'Are the bows the right length on [Zeff's] moustache?' All the other characters... [they talked about] their hair, their shoes... they were so into the detail, but when you look at all the feedback and all the user reviews you can understand why. The fanbase is just humongous."

One Piece follows pirate crew The Straw Hat Pirates as they seek a mythical treasure – the titular "One Piece" – that will see their leader Monkey D Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy in the Netflix series) crowned as "King of the Pirates".

The eight-episode first season is streaming now on Netflix.

One Piece is available to stream now on Netflix. Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance is out in cinemas on 15th September.

