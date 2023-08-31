Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, production designer Richard Bridgland explained: "The amount of detail is huge."

He continued: "It goes even beyond what you're going to pick up in the edited scenes, as well.

"So, for instance, in Baratie’s restaurant, if you look in the background there are all these paintings I did of landscapes of places Zeff had either been to or would know about in the One Piece world, which the fans will recognise instantly.

"I just put in all of these kinds of Easter eggs into every single set, so that the world was complete."

Though the new series has a lot to offer those who are unfamiliar with the world of One Piece, fans of the franchise will be sure to recognise plenty of details along the way.

"I was aware at the beginning I had to honour Oda’s work in the manga, but also the were fans who have been reading this since 1997," Bridgland added.

He continued: "They would have a huge kind of imaginative world in their heads of what One Piece looks like. The thing is, we couldn't make everything look like what everybody would imagine, but we did make sure that we stayed very true to the spirit of what is in everything."

While much of One Piece remains recognisable, there are a few notable changes made throughout Luffy’s quest to become a pirate.

Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy and Taz Skylar as Sanji in One Piece. Netflix

"The biggest single [change] was Kaya’s mansion," Bridgland told RadioTimes.com.

"All the scenes mentioned in the manga never go inside, and in the show, almost all of them take place inside the mansion.

"We had to create a world that was that no one had seen before, but what made it easy was that I based everything on the characters. For instance, in the dining room, we have a room that is just covered in porcelain plates and pots.

"Another set where I kind of deviated — but, again, because it described the character better — was Morgan's office, which turned into this huge set with an enormously high ceiling.

"When I was reading his character, he's a general in the army but he's also bombastic and aggressive and self-regarding to an insane degree."

He continued: "I just felt his room had to reflect that, as well. So it's got a long walk up to his desk, you have to go up the steps to it.

"There are two enormous windows behind him, huge statues of Morgan at the doorway, huge portraits of Morgan winning victories on the battlefield."

When it came to getting One Piece just right, the devil was in the detail for Bridgland and the rest of the production crew.

"In terms of the Easter eggs that we created, I loved working with the lovely graphics artists to create the money, because it's so detailed and it looks like real money. When you look at it, it’s completely One Piece because it's got these characters on it."

He continued: "We built everything in this world. It was proper old-fashioned filmmaking…

"What was really important was to give a believable foundation to the world. So I used 18th and 19th-century piracy, pirate galleons and all the language. And then we added all the One Piece elements on top of that."

