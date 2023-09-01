Each looking for ways to take down the captain of the Straw Hats, Monkey D Luffy, the villains of One Piece are quick to make a name for themselves, with no one doing that more than the terrifying pirate clown Buggy (played by Jeff Ward).

Introduced properly in the show’s second episode, fans are treated to a trip to Buggy’s circus, where he has kept the population of an entire village as hostages.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Marc Jobst explained: "It was a week of really intense shooting."

He continued: "It was in equal measure terrifying as it was exciting. On one level, you've got this phenomenal actor, Jeff Ward, who's playing Buggy, who comes and he just roars his way onto that stage and owns the floor of the circus.

"On another level, it's a very, very complicated sequence to shoot.

"Don't forget, when you're filming, you're breaking it down into very small pieces to achieve the whole when you put it all together. So it's very easy to get lost in because there's so many different limbs flying all over the place and you've got to keep track of it."

Though it’s arguably Buggy who steals the scenes in episode 2, Luffy always makes sure that he’s the pirate who comes out on top.

Luffy in One Piece.

"We have an amazing cast led by Iñaki [Godoy], who is an extraordinary number one," Jobst told RadioTimes.com.

He continued: "[The scene] went through lots of different iterations to get it right because you've got to get that balance between that crazy, wild and wonderful world of the circus and then suddenly that kind of darker turn of character that Buggy has.

"The mood of a crew always follows your number one. So, if your number one is up for it and upbeat and excited and willing to try again and willing to do better, everybody else follows."

