Who Killed Sara? season 2 release date: Cast, trailer, and latest news for Netflix thriller
Will Álex Guzmán ever avenge his sister's death?
Published:
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Mexican thriller Who Killed Sara? season two.
The series (¿Quién mató a Sara?) follows Álex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who spent 18 years in prison wrongfully accused of his sister Sara Guzmán’s (Ximena Lamadrid) murder. When he’s released, he plots his revenge on the devious Lazcano family, who framed him.
However, the season one finale suggested that our hero’s beloved sister Sara was not all she said she was.
Here’s everything we know about Who Killed Sara? season two.
Who Killed Sara? season 2 release date
Who Killed Sara? season two arrives on Netflix on 19th May 2021.
Who Killed Sara? returns May 19 — get your first look at Season 2 pic.twitter.com/NC0J1AcHRJ— Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2021
Who Killed Sara? season 2 trailer
You can watch the trailer for Who Killed Sara? here, which teases further twists and turns in the hunt for Sara’s killer.
Who Killed Sara? season 2 cast
Most of the cast who featured in the show’s first season are expected to return, including…
- Manolo Cardona as Álex Guzmán
- Leo Deluglio as young Álex Guzmán
- Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano
- Andrés Baida [es] as young Rodolfo Lazcano
- Ximena Lamadrid as Sara Guzmán
- Carolina Miranda as Elisa Lazcano
- Eugenio Siller as José María “Chema” Lazcano
- Polo Morín as young José María Lazcano
- Fátima Molina as Clara
- Ginés García Millán as César Lazcano
- Claudia Ramírez as Mariana Lazcano
- Juan Carlos Remolina as Sergio Hernández
- Héctor Jiménez as Elroy
- Marco Zapata as young Elroy
- Litzy as Marifer
- Ela Velden as young Marifer
- Luis Roberto Guzmán as Lorenzo Rossi
- Ana Lucía Domínguez as Sofía
- Iñaki Godoy as Bruno
Who Killed Sara? season 2 plot and spoilers
*Warning: spoilers ahead for Who Killed Sara? season one*
The Who Killed Sara? season one finale showed viewers another flashback to when Sara died in August 2001, apparently while parasailing.
But we still have no idea who murdered her, or whether she’s even dead at all (her body is never shown on-screen).
“Very few of us are what we seem,” Sara wrote in her diary, and that was true: it’s revealed she was pregnant by patriarch César Lazcano (Ginés García Millán) at the time of her death (César is the father of her then-boyfriend), giving the Lazcano family potential motive to murder her and save their reputation.
“I found out things about Sara’s past,” Álex says in the season two trailer, to which Elisa Lazcano (Carolina Miranda) adds: “If you seek revenge, dig two graves.”
Netflix’s season 2 synopsis reads: “Alex Guzman has to face his worst nightmare: his sister Sara’s true personality, whom clearly he never knew at all. At the same time, a buried mystery corpse in his own patio becomes a ticking clock that can make him go back to prison at any time. He has no other choice than to become an investigator and put together all the pieces that will portray Sara’s true and terrible story and her relationship with the Lazcano family.”
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide. Find all the latest news at our Drama hub.