Who Killed Sara? season 2 release date: Cast, trailer, and latest news for Netflix thriller

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Mexican thriller Who Killed Sara? season two.

Advertisement

The series (¿Quién mató a Sara?) follows Álex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who spent 18 years in prison wrongfully accused of his sister Sara Guzmán’s (Ximena Lamadrid) murder. When he’s released, he plots his revenge on the devious Lazcano family, who framed him.

However, the season one finale suggested that our hero’s beloved sister Sara was not all she said she was.

Here’s everything we know about Who Killed Sara? season two.

Who Killed Sara? season 2 release date

Who Killed Sara? season two arrives on Netflix on 19th May 2021.

Who Killed Sara? returns May 19 — get your first look at Season 2 pic.twitter.com/NC0J1AcHRJ — Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2021

Who Killed Sara? season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Who Killed Sara? here, which teases further twists and turns in the hunt for Sara’s killer.

Who Killed Sara? season 2 cast

Most of the cast who featured in the show’s first season are expected to return, including…

Manolo Cardona as Álex Guzmán

Leo Deluglio as young Álex Guzmán

Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano

Andrés Baida [es] as young Rodolfo Lazcano

Ximena Lamadrid as Sara Guzmán

Carolina Miranda as Elisa Lazcano

Eugenio Siller as José María “Chema” Lazcano

Polo Morín as young José María Lazcano

Fátima Molina as Clara

Ginés García Millán as César Lazcano

Claudia Ramírez as Mariana Lazcano

Juan Carlos Remolina as Sergio Hernández

Héctor Jiménez as Elroy

Marco Zapata as young Elroy

Litzy as Marifer

Ela Velden as young Marifer

Luis Roberto Guzmán as Lorenzo Rossi

Ana Lucía Domínguez as Sofía

Iñaki Godoy as Bruno

Who Killed Sara? season 2 plot and spoilers

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Who Killed Sara? season one*

The Who Killed Sara? season one finale showed viewers another flashback to when Sara died in August 2001, apparently while parasailing.

But we still have no idea who murdered her, or whether she’s even dead at all (her body is never shown on-screen).

“Very few of us are what we seem,” Sara wrote in her diary, and that was true: it’s revealed she was pregnant by patriarch César Lazcano (Ginés García Millán) at the time of her death (César is the father of her then-boyfriend), giving the Lazcano family potential motive to murder her and save their reputation.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I found out things about Sara’s past,” Álex says in the season two trailer, to which Elisa Lazcano (Carolina Miranda) adds: “If you seek revenge, dig two graves.”

Netflix’s season 2 synopsis reads: “Alex Guzman has to face his worst nightmare: his sister Sara’s true personality, whom clearly he never knew at all. At the same time, a buried mystery corpse in his own patio becomes a ticking clock that can make him go back to prison at any time. He has no other choice than to become an investigator and put together all the pieces that will portray Sara’s true and terrible story and her relationship with the Lazcano family.”

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide. Find all the latest news at our Drama hub.