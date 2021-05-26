Who Killed Sara? season 3 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news on Netflix series

Although season two of suspenseful thriller Who Killed Sara? only premiered on Netflix earlier in May, fans are already keen to know all about when they’ll be able to binge-watch a third season.

The second season ended on the show’s biggest cliffhanger yet, after eight episodes of lead character Álex continuing his desperate search to find the murderer of his sister.

Here’s all you need to know about the potential return of the Netflix smash hit.

Who Killed Sara? season 3 release date

Named ¿Quién mató a Sara? in its original Spanish language, Who Killed Sara? hasn’t been confirmed to come back for a third season as of yet. Still, that hasn’t stopped excited viewers speculating on its return – and with the series being Netflix’s most-watched foreign language programme, it surely won’t be long before more episodes will be ordered.

Who Killed Sara cast

Álex is played by Manolo Cardona, while Sara, seen in flashback scenes, is played by Ximena Lamadrid.

Alejandro Nones plays Rodolfo Lazcano, son to the Lazcano legacy as well as being the former boyfriend of Sara.

Ginés García Millán and Claudia Ramírez play César and Mariana Lazcano, the parents of the family, while Carolina Miranda features as Elisa Lazcano, their daughter, who begins a relationship with Álex as the series progresses.

Eugenio Siller plays middle son José María Lazcano, who has an estranged relationship with his family since coming out as gay.

Marifer, Sara’s best friend, is played by singer Litzy, while Rodolfo’s friend Nicandro is played by Matías Novoa.

Who Killed Sara season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer for Who Killed Sara season 3 yet – especially since the show’s third season isn’t completely guaranteed! But as soon as there’s a clip, we’ll have it available on this page.

Who Killed Sara plot

Netflix

At its core, the show is a mystery, with Álex trying to figure out who’s responsible for his sister’s death – after being framed for the crime, and spending 18 years in prison for it, he not only wants to clear his name but exact revenge on the real culprit.

The deeper his search goes, however, the more involved he finds himself with the underbelly of the very rich, very powerful Lazcano family.

Throughout the series, the audience discovers more about how the family relates to Sara and her death – but with the end of season two, a bombshell revelation has had many fans rewriting their theories…

SPOILER WARNING!

Sara’s best friend, Marifer, has admitted to killing her. But despite her confession, the viewers learn that she’s not actually responsible – she only thinks she is.

The scene also reveals that Sara was the first patient in what appears to be some kind of psychological study, with Rodolfo’s friend Nicandro speaking to the doctor and saying, “Nobody can know that it was really us.”

So, it seems Nicandro has a lot more to do with Sara’s death than anyone imagined – a perfect place for season three to pick up from.

Read our explainer on season two’s climax to have Who Killed Sara’s season two ending explained.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Who Killed Sara? are available to stream on Netflix now.