Monkey D. Luffy and his cohorts have sailed the high seas for everything from treasure to devil fruits, but they're still miles away from their final maiden voyage.

Pirate adventure series One Piece is one of the longest-running television shows in history, let alone in anime.

One Piece has solidified itself as the anime that will always be there for fans no matter how much they age, first breaking onto the scene in 1997. The televised adaption follows the manga faithfully while throwing in hundreds of episodes of filler to pad things out even more.

The series follows Luffy as he strives to become a pirate master while facing countless campy, zany and larger than life opponents in the process.

Aside from the exaggerated action and comic book-like thrills, a touching and sometimes dark narrative undercuts the comedy which makes you root for and fall in love with the colourful cast of pirates. The story's conclusion is just around the corner with its creator, Eiichiro Oda, teasing one final adventure for our protagonist.

Luffy is yet to become a pirate master, which has prompted fans to question just when the series is expected to wrap. Read on for everything we know so far about the One Piece ending below.

When will One Piece end?

Oda continues to estimate when the final plot will be delivered but pushes those dates back in favour of more content. His most recent predications suggested One Piece could potentially conclude in either 2024 or 2025 but given the show's history, nothing is set in stone.

In truth, it's not really clear when One Piece will wrap, even after 1,055 episodes. Oda promised the series was venturing toward its final days but it will be in no way rushed in favour of meeting deadlines.

The good news is fans will be kept entertained for many more months – and potentially years – to come because Luffy is still a long way off the title of Pirate Master.

Will the One Piece manga continue after the anime?

No. The manga is quite a bit ahead of the anime in terms of content that needs to be adapted but when the source material ends, then it's lights out for the band of pirates.

Some franchises decide to keep fans entertained long after their anime agreement ends but Oda seems determined to wrap things up after two decades of build-up.

What will happen in the final One Piece arc?

As the conclusion draws nearer, there are a few loose ends that need tying up. While we don't have a definitive answer set in stone, fans have speculated a mass brawl which sees Luffy transport himself 900 years into the past to meet two brothers, Franky and Bonney, who each have their own Devil Fruits.

Four "Original Devil Fruits" are said to play a key part in the journey. A final showdown between Luffy and Blackbeard will set the ultimate battle in motion with the very existence of the Devil Fruits wiped out by willing their return to nature.

Oda has kept the finer details of the final arc close to his chest, but a lot of die-hard fans are convinced this is what is going to play out.

