The footage gives fans a glimpse at Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief and Owen Wilson’s Mobius as they attempt to deal with the chaos created by Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie – one of Loki’s variants – at the end of season 1, when she decided to kill He Who Remains, the only guardian left at the end of time.

The footage shows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) experiencing something called “time slipping” as he explains: “I’ve been pulled through time, between the past and the present."

It’s an issue that leads Loki and Mobius to series newcomer OB (Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan) for help, though unfortunately he appears to be just as confused about the matter as they are.

We also see Loki and Mobius tracking down Sylvie across the multiverse, whilst also attempting to deal with the threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), with Loki ominously uttering the line: “war is on the way”.

Alongside Kang, Loki, Mobius and Sylvie, the trailer gives fans a glimpse at other returning characters, including Casey (Eugene Cordero) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

You can watch the trailer in full below:

Meanwhile, new characters joining the cast in season 2 include Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) in unspecified roles.

The official plot synopsis for season 2 reads: "Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

"Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.