First, he played a major role in the hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once , and now it's been announced that he's joining the MCU to play an unspecified character in Loki season two .

The Goonies and Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom star Ke Huy Quan is having quite the year.

The news was announced at the D23 Expo on Saturday 10th September, with Quan himself taking to the stage and joking: "I’m very confused: Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?"

Quan only returned to acting relatively recently, having spent much of the last two decades working in film production following his early success as a child actor – and this will be the most high-profile role since his return.

Meanwhile, star Tom Hiddleston promised that "season 2 picks up where season 1 left off – Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius don’t seem to know who he is."

"It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song,” added Mobius actor Owen Wilson. "And in season two we’re going to answer, ‘How did I get here?"

Production on the second season began in London in June, and it is expected to launch on Disney Plus next summer – although no exact date has been given at this stage.

In August, RadioTimes.com spoke to Wilson about the second season – and although he confirmed that filming was underway at Pinewood Studios, he wasn't able to give too much away beyond that.

"About Kang, I'm not quite sure how he's going to figure into this one," he said when pressed for details about whether Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conquerer might make another appearance.

"And Marvel is also so secretive, so even if I did know I wouldn't be able to say anything!"

