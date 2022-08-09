Wilson plays a superhero called The Guard – whose son is originally unaware of his true identity – in the family film from Project Power directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

Owen Wilson made his MCU debut as Mobius M Mobius in the first season of Loki last year – and now he's part of the cast for a very different superhero adventure in Paramount Plus original movie Secret Headquarters.

And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said it was great fun to finally get to wear a superhero suit, after having to make do with far less flashy attire on the hit Marvel series.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"In the MCU, my character doesn't really have any superpowers," he said. "We were sort of kidding that if you had to point to one, maybe it's listening.

"So that's a little underwhelming – to tell your kids that you're there, but you don't really have any suit that you're wearing, other than just sort of like a business suit.

"So I was excited to actually wear a superhero suit and do some flying. And we were saying earlier, you put on that suit, and you feel something that actually does a lot of the heavy lifting for me acting-wise."

Wilson will return as TVA agent Mobius M Mobius in the second season of Loki in 2023, and shooting is already underway on the new run.

Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston in Loki.

But when pressed for details about what we can expect to happen in the follow-up – and whether Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conquerer might make another appearance – he said he couldn't give much away.

"We did the first season in Atlanta, where we did Secret Headquarters, and now we're in London," he said.

"And we're actually filming where they do all the James Bond stuff in Pinewood, where famously Stanley Kubrick had done some stuff. But we're only two months in.

"About Kang, I'm not quite sure how he's going to figure into this one – and Marvel is also so secretive, so even if I did know I wouldn't be able to say anything!"

Secret Headquarters is available on Paramount Plus from Saturday 13th August. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Movies coverage, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.